Indore Bank Strike Hits Transactions Worth Over ₹2.57 Lakh Crore As 650 Branches See Work Halt | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the nationwide call for a strike by public sector undertaking (PSU) banks on Friday, the strike was overwhelmingly successful in PSU banks in the district also.

Thus, banking operations worth over Rs 2.57 lakh crore were affected as work came to a halt in approximately 650 of the 848 bank branches in the district.

Reports indicate that around 4,000 bank employees participated in the strike across the state; banking business worth approximately Rs 15 lakh crore was impacted, with the strike affecting about 7,000 out of 8,700 branches.

Mohan Krishna Shukla, state convenor of United Forum of Bank Unions, which gave the call for the one-day strike, informed that bankers are angered by a two-and-a-half-year delay in approving the five-day work week agreement and the failure to resolve pending demands.

Over 800,000 bank employees across the country observed a nationwide strike today. Banking services came to a standstill across all 12 public sector banks, 13 organised private sector banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks.

Bank employees registered their protest through rallies, demonstrations, and public meetings.

In the city, bank employees gathered and protested outside the Bank of India at Santa Bazar.

From there, they marched in a rally through Bohra Bazar and Sarafa to the State Bank of India on Prince Yeshwant Road, raising slogans in support of their demands.

The significant participation of female bank employees in the strike was noteworthy.

Office bearers of the constituent unions, Kanhaiya Patidar, Naveen Modi, Pankaj Porwal, Arvind Porwal, and Minesh Kasera, led the bank employees during the rally. Representatives from various bank-wise unions raised slogans vigorously.