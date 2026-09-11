Devlalikar Kala Veethika Set For ₹75 Lakh Makeover Ahead Of Centenary In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devlalikar Kala Veethika, a well-known centre for art and culture in the city, will soon be renovated. About Rs 75 lakh has been set aside for the project, which was started with the help of MP Shankar Lalwani.

The project will repair and upgrade the old building, but will keep its original architecture instead of replacing it with something modern.

The building holds immense historical significance. Artist Dattatray Damodar Deolalikar established an art training institute in Indore in 1927, which later became the School of Art. Holkar ruler Yashwant Rao Holkar II provided the building for the institution, which today serves as Devlalikar Kala Veethika.

Over the years, the gallery has hosted many types of exhibitions, including painting, photography and folk art. It is still an important place for fine arts students and new artists to show their work.

The restoration is targeted for completion by March 2027, aligning with the 100th anniversary of Deolalikar's institution. Once complete, the project will offer artists a safer, better-equipped venue while safeguarding a crucial chapter of Indore's artistic legacy.