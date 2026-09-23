Jyotiraditya Scindia Turns Dosa Maker At Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe; Netizens Ask 'Where Are Gloves, Cap?' - VIDEO |

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia gave Bengaluru foodies an unexpected surprise when he stepped into the kitchen of the popular The Rameshwaram Cafe and tried his hand at making dosas.

Videos from his visit, shared by Scindia on social media, show the minister ditching the usual role of a customer and walking behind the counter to interact with the restaurant's kitchen staff. He also tried the traditional technique of pouring filter coffee between two cups, turning his Bengaluru food stop into a viral social media moment.

Scindia tries his hand at making Dosa

Dressed in a white kurta, Scindia can be seen speaking to the chefs before taking control of the hot griddle. With staff members watching, he pours dosa batter onto the tawa and attempts to spread it evenly in the familiar circular pattern.

After preparing the dosa, he plates it with chutneys and serves it across the counter to a customer.

The minister also took a moment to appreciate the staff, telling them, “How are you? How do you do? Very good job you all are doing.”

Sharing footage of the experience, Scindia explained that he could not resist taking a closer look at what happens inside the kitchen.

“Couldn’t resist dropping into Rameshwaram Cafe and made my way to the other side to see the magic they whip up in their kitchen,” he wrote.

He later acknowledged that preparing a dosa is considerably harder than it appears from the other side of the counter.

“Tried my hand at tossing dosas under the watchful eye of the brilliant chefs here. Safe to say, there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye!” Scindia wrote.

Social media divided over Scindia’s kitchen visit

As the videos spread online, the reaction was far from uniform. While some users found the minister's attempt entertaining, others used the comments section to question aspects of the viral moment.

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One user joked about what makes the cafe's dosa distinctive, writing, “Magic isnt in ingredients of dose..its in ghee.”

Some viewers, meanwhile, focused on kitchen hygiene. Comments such as “Use gloves brother” and “Not allowed Sir, atleast cap should have been worn” questioned the absence of standard kitchen accessories while Scindia was handling food.

Others were less impressed by the attention surrounding the restaurant. One Bengaluru-based commenter dismissed the hype, describing it as “just another restaurant around the corner, overhyped, overpriced.”

Filter coffee attempt adds to viral moment

Dosa-making was not the only South Indian speciality Scindia attempted during the visit.

In another video, the minister is seen trying the traditional back-and-forth pouring technique used while serving South Indian filter coffee. He transfers the coffee between two cups to create the characteristic froth, with a staff member guiding him during the attempt.

Scindia appeared pleased with the result and captioned the clip, “My filter coffee fix, done just right!”

The coffee video also drew reactions from viewers, with some praising the minister for trying a familiar Bengaluru ritual.