Mumbai Coastal Road BMW Accident: Lone Survivor Aditya Oswal On Ventilator Support After 2 Surgeries; Doctors Share Full Health Update |

Mumbai: Aditya Oswal, the lone survivor of the fatal BMW crash on Mumbai's Coastal Road that killed three of his friends, remains in serious condition and is currently on ventilator support in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital. Doctors treating the 17-year-old said his vital parameters have remained stable following two surgeries and that his condition has not deteriorated further.

The crash claimed the lives of Shanay Gajjar, Dhairya Sheth and Aditya Jakasnia. Oswal was rescued alive from the wreckage and was initially taken to Nair Hospital before being shifted to Breach Candy Hospital for specialised trauma care.

According to a Maharashtra Times report quoting an ICU doctor, Oswal is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team round the clock. Given the extent of his injuries, doctors have described his condition as serious, but said he is not currently in the 'critical' category.

Details On Medical Procedures Performed

One of the major procedures performed on Oswal was an exploratory laparotomy, an emergency surgery carried out to identify and treat internal injuries that may not be immediately apparent on scans. Doctors suspected major injuries to his abdomen following the crash.

During the procedure, medical experts reportedly examined him for internal bleeding and organ damage. A blood clot was reportedly detected in the inferior vena cava (IVC), a major vein that carries blood from the lower part of the body towards the heart. The condition requires close medical monitoring and treatment.

Doctors said a second surgery was later performed as part of his treatment. The hospital administration has not disclosed details of the procedure, while the report quoting sources said it was related to injuries identified during his medical assessment and was aimed at stabilising his condition.

Oswal continues to receive ventilator support to assist his breathing and reduce the strain on his body as he recovers from multiple injuries and surgeries. Doctors are closely monitoring his respiratory, cardiac and circulatory functions. According to the report, hospital sources also clarified that recent examinations found no evidence of rib fractures, contrary to some initial reports following the accident.

How The BMW Crash Happened

The accident took place at around 5.20 am on Sunday on the northbound carriageway of the Coastal Road. According to cops, the BMW carrying four students was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control near a bend close to Lotus Jetty.

The car reportedly broke through a roadside safety barrier and plunged around 70 feet into a parking structure that was under construction. Three occupants died in the crash, while Oswal was found alive in the wreckage. Doctors treating Oswal said the next few days will be important as he remains under continuous ICU observation and receives specialised trauma care.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/