‘Suggestions By Commissioners Aimed At Improving Electoral Process’: ECI Rejects Reports Of Internal Rift Over SIR, Says All Final Decisions Unanimous

"Suggestions by Commissioners for improving electoral process": EC rejects reports of rift in commission over SIR |

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday rejected reports of an internal rift among its three members over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying all final decisions taken by the poll panel have been unanimous.

The clarification came after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months to decisions and orders linked to the SIR exercise.

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In a detailed press note, the ECI said written notes, observations, technical suggestions and internal checks were part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. It said such inputs were intended to ensure transparency, legal compliance and operational rigour and did not amount to formal dissent.

ECI says differing views normal

“Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution,” the Commission said, adding that every officer was authorised to offer suggestions aimed at improving the electoral system.

The ECI also maintained that all official orders and administrative directions issued by it carried legal sanction and followed statutory procedures under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Responding to the report's focus on 14 objections, the Commission said highlighting specific internal observations over 10 months while overlooking the “much larger body” of approvals and decisions presented only one side of the picture.

Commission says decisions unanimous

It said the Commission had taken numerous decisions, introduced around 40 initiatives and undertaken several electoral reforms, including SIR, during the past year. According to the ECI, all these decisions were outcomes of unanimous decisions of the full Commission.

The poll panel also defended its digital platforms, including ECINet, saying they operated under strict data security protocols and audit controls to prevent unauthorised tampering or manipulation. It said Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers continued to exercise their statutory powers regarding registration and deletion of names.

Report highlights SIR objections

The Indian Express report had highlighted objections concerning changes to Form 6, access to electoral-roll databases, appeals during the SIR process in West Bengal and software-related issues affecting voter registration and restoration.

The report triggered criticism from Opposition leaders, who questioned the functioning of the poll panel and raised concerns over the SIR exercise. The ECI, however, reiterated that it remained committed to carrying out its constitutional responsibilities with “complete integrity”.