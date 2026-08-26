Election Commission Expands Gen Alpha, Gen Z Outreach With 50,000 Electoral Literacy Clubs Ahead Of 2029 Polls

The Election Commission plans wider electoral education programmes for school, college and university students across India | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 26, 2026: The Election Commission (EC) has renewed efforts to connect with Gen Alpha and Gen Z ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, aiming to turn young people into informed voters who understand the electoral process and can help educate others in the future.

The revamped campaign will reach schoolchildren from Classes 9 to 12 as well as students in colleges and universities across India's 4,123 Assembly constituencies. The initiative signals an effort by the poll authority to build electoral awareness well before many younger students become eligible to vote.

14.78 Crore Young People In Focus

According to EC officials, India has 14.78 crore people in the 18-26 age group, including 7.98 crore males, 6.79 crore females and 9,000 third-gender people. The size of this group underlines why sustained engagement with young voters could play an important role in strengthening electoral participation.

The EC plans to establish 50,000 Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs), with 10 such clubs in each Assembly constituency, officials said, PTI reports.

Schools, Colleges Take Centre Stage

As part of the initiative, the EC will contact students from Classes 9 to 12 in 15 lakh schools. It will also reach out to 70,000 colleges and 1,400 universities, giving the campaign a wide footprint across educational institutions.

ELCs were first set up in 2018 under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme. They were designed to introduce students to democratic values, the electoral process and the role and functioning of the EC.

ELC 2.0 Gets A Digital Push

The EC is now reimagining the clubs as ELC 2.0 in response to a rapidly changing communication ecosystem, growing reliance on digital platforms and the need for sustained, structured and direct engagement with young electors and grassroots stakeholders.

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The revamped framework is intended to be digitally enabled, structured and continuously engaging. At a time when younger generations increasingly interact through digital platforms, such sustained outreach could help make electoral education more accessible and relevant to them.

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