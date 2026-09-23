'Isse Acchi Khushi Aur Kya Ho Sakti Hai': Mirabai Chanu Breaks Down After Ending Asian Games Medal Drought | Video

Mirabai Chanu Breaks Down After Ending Asian Games Medal Drought | SonyLiv/X

Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu finally ended her long wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women’s 49kg category at the Asian Games 2026. The achievement held special significance for the veteran lifter, who had been chasing an Asian Games podium finish throughout her illustrious career.

After securing the silver medal, Chanu became emotional while reflecting on the significance of the achievement. “Bahut zyada khush hoon... isse acchi khushi aur kya ho sakti hai,” she said, expressing her happiness after finally achieving a feat that had eluded her for years.

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The medal is Chanu’s first at the Asian Games. Despite having an Olympic silver medal and multiple World Championship medals to her name, the Asian Games medal had remained a notable missing piece from her collection.

Chanu returned to the continental stage in 2026 with the experience of competing at the highest level for several years. Her silver-medal performance in the 49kg category allowed her to overcome the disappointment of her previous Asian Games campaigns and finally put her name on the podium.

For Chanu, the silver represents much more than another medal. It is the culmination of years of hard work, setbacks and perseverance. Her emotional reaction after the competition summed up the importance of the moment as the celebrated weightlifter finally secured her first Asian Games medal.