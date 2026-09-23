IIT Bombay Student Death Case: Sahil Wakode's iPhone Remains Locked, Bringing Probe To Halt; Mumbai Crime Branch Seeks Technical Assistance To Unlock Device |

Mumbai: The ongoing investigation into Sahil Wakode's death case has hit a major raodblock has his iPhone remains unlocked. The Mumbai Crime Branch has sought technical assistance to unlock the iPhone of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode as it continues its investigation into his death, according to reports.

Wakode's phone has not yet been unlocked, and investigators consider the device an important piece of evidence. Its examination could provide information relevant to the investigation, including the circumstances surrounding allegations that Wakode used ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the IIT Bombay Sahil Wakode suicide case. Officials said statements of several people have been recorded, while some others have been summoned for questioning. The Crime Branch is also trying to unlock Sahil’s iPhone… pic.twitter.com/atHekSXNYq — IANS (@ians_india) September 23, 2026

According to reports, the Crime Branch is also expected to record statements of more students as part of its investigation.

Students stage protests on campus

Wakode, a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Sep 18.

Reports have alleged that Wakode was caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination hours before his death. Professor Suryanarayana Doolla was reportedly an invigilator during the examination.

Parents allege caste-based harassment

According to reports, Wakode returned to his hostel room following the examination incident and was later found dead. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Wakode's parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based harassment and have demanded justice. The case has since been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Professor reportedly sent on leave

Meanwhile, Doolla has reportedly been sent on a week-long leave amid continuing student protests over Wakode's death. The development came days after he was reportedly removed from his administrative role as Dean. Faculty members have reportedly maintained that Doolla has not been suspended from his teaching position.

Furthermore, IIT Bombay has also released a revised timetable for the mid-semester examinations, which had been cancelled following Wakode's death. The announcement signals the resumption of academic activity even as student protests continue.

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