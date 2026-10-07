FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: ‘Rahul Gandhi’s 100 FIRs Remark To IndianOil Officer Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. ‘Want 100 FIRs Against Me’: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Every FIR Is A Medal’ Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after a case was registered against him over his alleged forcible entry into Akashvani Bhavan during an INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (Read more...)

Delhi: On the FIR filed against him for alleged forcible entry into Akashvani Bhavan during the INDIA bloc protest, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "I have 45 FIRs against me. My goal is to have 100. I want 100 FIRs to be filed against me. Every FIR is a medal for me" https://t.co/Zun8kKPAjZ — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

2. IndianOil Employee Stabbed To Death: Hardeep Singh Puri Demands Strict Action From Maha Police, Condemns 'Heinous Act Of Violence'

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought strict action after IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty at a petrol pump in Hingoli on Tuesday. Police said Shelke was stabbed seven times after an argument while his team was sealing the outlet. IndianOil and its officers' association condemned the killing and pledged support to his family. (Read more...)

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic incident in which Shri Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, lost his life in Maharashtra while discharging his official duties. He was a part of a team carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet in Hingoli district when he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon. I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in their hour of unimaginable grief and shock. @PetroleumMin and @IndianOilcl firmly stand with them and will extend all possible support. The issue has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra Government and Police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law. The safety, dignity and security of our energy-sector personnel, who work tirelessly to serve the nation, remain paramount. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 7, 2026

3. Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Sex Trafficking Racket, Rescues 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced Into Prostitution; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Crime Branch busted an alleged sex trafficking racket and rescued a 16-year-old girl allegedly forced into prostitution after being lured with a domestic work offer. Two accused, Saba Parveen Khan and Mohammed Yusuf Sheikh, were arrested after a decoy operation. (Read more...)

Photo: Representational Image

4. RBI Repo Rate Hike: How Much Will EMI Rise On ₹20 Lakh, ₹30 Lakh And ₹50 Lakh Home Loans?

RBI's 25 bps repo rate hike could raise home loan EMIs. Here's how much borrowers with Rs 20 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh loans may have to pay each month. (Read more...)

RBI's 25 bps repo rate hike could raise home loan EMIs. |

5. Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Faces Income Tax Raid In Mumbai A Month Before Ranbir Kapoor Film's Release

The Income Tax Department reportedly conducted searches at Prime Focus Ltd's Mumbai offices on October 7 over foreign remittances. The Namit Malhotra-led company is closely associated with Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The searches come around a month before the film's expected November 5 release. (Read more...)

6. 'Slapped 32 Times In Few Seconds': Student Brutally Assaulted Inside Gym In UP's Baghpat - VIDEO

The incident took place on the evening of October 1 at a gym in Tatiri town. The CCTV footage shows a man entering the gym and getting into an argument with a student identified as Krishna alias Kalli, a resident of Ahera. (Read more...)

बागपत : जिम में वर्कआउट के दौरान मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल ➡️ मामूली कहासुनी के बाद छात्र को लगातार थप्पड़ मारने का आरोप ➡️ दबंग ने छात्र को दनादन 32 थप्पड़ जड़े ➡️ ट्रेनर और मौजूद लोगों ने बीच-बचाव कर मामला शांत कराया ➡️ शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के टटीरी गांव की घटना 🎥 वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल #Baghpat #GymFight #ViralVideo #BaghpatNews #UPNews @baghpatpolice @BagpatDm @Uppolice @digrangemeerut @adgzonemeerut — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) October 7, 2026

7. Indian Oil Officers’ Association Announces Protest After Field Officer Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra

The Indian Oil Officers’ Association has issued a formal protest notice to IOCL after Field Officer Mahesh Shelke was fatally stabbed during an official operation at a petrol pump in Hingoli. Seeking stronger security protocols for field officers, the association announced black-badge protests, gate meetings and work-to-rule from Oct 30. (Read more...)

IOOA deeply shocked and outraged by the tragic incident involving IOCL officer Shri Mahesh Shelke Annarao, Manager, Nanded, Maharashtra, who lost his life while performing his official duties. Violence against an officer of a public sector organisation is absolutely unacceptable. IOOA strongly urge MoPNG, IOCL Management and the Government of Maharashtra to ensure a swift, impartial and time-bound investigation and arrest of the perpetrators within 24 hours, subject to due process of law. The bereaved family must receive immediate support, and the safety and security of all officers serving the nation must be ensured. There must be zero tolerance for violence against oil company officers performing their duty. Justice must be swift, firm and exemplary. @PMOIndia @MoPNG_eSeva @IndianOilcl @CMOMaharashtra @DGPMaharashtra @HPCL @BPCLimited @ONGC_ @ABPNews @ndtv @aajtak @ETEnergyWorld @Secretary_MoPNG @MahaChiefSec #JusticeForMaheshShelke #ProtectOurOfficers #LawAndOrder #IOCL — Indianoil Officers Association (IOOA) (@IOOA_CoreGroup) October 6, 2026

8. ‘8 Hazaar Ki Bheed Thi’: Sanju Devi Debunks Viral Videos Showing Her Leaving Airport Alone After Asian Games Gold Medal | VIDEO

The perceived lack of crowd surrounding Sanju as she navigated through made headlines. Social media videos went viral with many alleging lack of support. Devi was quick to address those rumours as incorrect and highlighted that all players received a rousing welcome inside the airport premises itself. (Read more...)

9. Man Impersonates Pakistani National Hamid Ansari To Scare Residents, Exposed As UP Resident After Police Verification | VIDEO

A man who claimed to be a Pakistani national who entered India through the Attari border was identified as Shivam Pathak of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. Ranjhi police in Jabalpur verified his identity after a video went viral. His family said he was mentally unstable and frequently left home. Police found no evidence supporting his claims of Pakistani nationality. (Read more...)

मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में पाकिस्तान के रावलपिंडी का निवासी बताने वाले हामिद अंसारी को भीड़ ने पकड़ा है। स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप है कि यह युवक मंदिर के पास पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगा रहा था। https://t.co/m5d4VjjJd3 — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) October 7, 2026

10. Why Does Shardiya Navratri Begin Right After Pitru Paksha Ends? Know The Transition, Tradition And More

Pitru Paksha begins with Purnima Shraddha and continues for 15-16 lunar days, concluding with Sarvapitru Amavasya, which is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya. During this period, devotees perform rituals such as shraddha, tarpana and pind daan to pay homage to their ancestors and seek their blessings. (Read more...)