FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: ‘Rahul Gandhi’s 100 FIRs Remark To IndianOil Officer Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:
1. ‘Want 100 FIRs Against Me’: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Every FIR Is A Medal’ Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest - VIDEO
Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after a case was registered against him over his alleged forcible entry into Akashvani Bhavan during an INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. (Read more...)
2. IndianOil Employee Stabbed To Death: Hardeep Singh Puri Demands Strict Action From Maha Police, Condemns 'Heinous Act Of Violence'
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought strict action after IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke was allegedly stabbed to death while on duty at a petrol pump in Hingoli on Tuesday. Police said Shelke was stabbed seven times after an argument while his team was sealing the outlet. IndianOil and its officers' association condemned the killing and pledged support to his family. (Read more...)
3. Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Sex Trafficking Racket, Rescues 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced Into Prostitution; 2 Arrested
Mumbai Crime Branch busted an alleged sex trafficking racket and rescued a 16-year-old girl allegedly forced into prostitution after being lured with a domestic work offer. Two accused, Saba Parveen Khan and Mohammed Yusuf Sheikh, were arrested after a decoy operation. (Read more...)
Photo: Representational Image
4. RBI Repo Rate Hike: How Much Will EMI Rise On ₹20 Lakh, ₹30 Lakh And ₹50 Lakh Home Loans?
RBI's 25 bps repo rate hike could raise home loan EMIs. Here's how much borrowers with Rs 20 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh loans may have to pay each month. (Read more...)
RBI's 25 bps repo rate hike could raise home loan EMIs. |
5. Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Faces Income Tax Raid In Mumbai A Month Before Ranbir Kapoor Film's Release
The Income Tax Department reportedly conducted searches at Prime Focus Ltd's Mumbai offices on October 7 over foreign remittances. The Namit Malhotra-led company is closely associated with Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The searches come around a month before the film's expected November 5 release. (Read more...)
6. 'Slapped 32 Times In Few Seconds': Student Brutally Assaulted Inside Gym In UP's Baghpat - VIDEO
The incident took place on the evening of October 1 at a gym in Tatiri town. The CCTV footage shows a man entering the gym and getting into an argument with a student identified as Krishna alias Kalli, a resident of Ahera. (Read more...)
7. Indian Oil Officers’ Association Announces Protest After Field Officer Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra
The Indian Oil Officers’ Association has issued a formal protest notice to IOCL after Field Officer Mahesh Shelke was fatally stabbed during an official operation at a petrol pump in Hingoli. Seeking stronger security protocols for field officers, the association announced black-badge protests, gate meetings and work-to-rule from Oct 30. (Read more...)
8. ‘8 Hazaar Ki Bheed Thi’: Sanju Devi Debunks Viral Videos Showing Her Leaving Airport Alone After Asian Games Gold Medal | VIDEO
The perceived lack of crowd surrounding Sanju as she navigated through made headlines. Social media videos went viral with many alleging lack of support. Devi was quick to address those rumours as incorrect and highlighted that all players received a rousing welcome inside the airport premises itself. (Read more...)
9. Man Impersonates Pakistani National Hamid Ansari To Scare Residents, Exposed As UP Resident After Police Verification | VIDEO
A man who claimed to be a Pakistani national who entered India through the Attari border was identified as Shivam Pathak of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. Ranjhi police in Jabalpur verified his identity after a video went viral. His family said he was mentally unstable and frequently left home. Police found no evidence supporting his claims of Pakistani nationality. (Read more...)
10. Why Does Shardiya Navratri Begin Right After Pitru Paksha Ends? Know The Transition, Tradition And More
Pitru Paksha begins with Purnima Shraddha and continues for 15-16 lunar days, concluding with Sarvapitru Amavasya, which is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya. During this period, devotees perform rituals such as shraddha, tarpana and pind daan to pay homage to their ancestors and seek their blessings. (Read more...)