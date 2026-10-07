IndianOil Employee Stabbed To Death: Hardeep Singh Puri Demands Strict Action From Maha Police, Condemns 'Heinous Act Of Violence'

Indian Oil Employee Stabbed To Death: Hardeep Singh Puri Demands Strict Action From Maha Police, Condemns 'Heinous Act Of Violence' |

Mumbai: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged senior officials of the Maharashtra police to take strict action against the accused after an IndianOil employee Mahesh Shelke after he was allegedly stabbed to death while carrying out his official duties at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday.

Shelke, a Retail Sales Officer, was attacked while he and his team were in the process of sealing the outlet at Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil when the tragic incident took place.

Union Petroleum Minister Urges Strict Action

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed shock over Shelke’s death and paid tribute to the IndianOil employee. “I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence,” Puri said, adding that the Petroleum Ministry and IndianOil would extend all possible support to Shelke’s family.

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Puri said the matter had been taken up with senior officials of the Maharashtra government and police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible. He also stressed that the safety and security of energy-sector personnel remained a priority.

IndianOil Mourns Shelke's Death

IndianOil also mourned Shelke’s death, describing him as a dedicated professional whose commitment and sincerity had earned him the respect of his colleagues. The company said it stood firmly with his bereaved family and was extending all possible support to them.

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IndianOil Chairman also expressed grief over the incident and condemned the attack. He said the company had approached the highest authorities in Maharashtra seeking swift and stringent action against those responsible.

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Shailendra Kumar Sinha, DGM, IndianOil and Secretary of the Indian Oil Officers Association, also demanded enhanced security for field officers. He said the association sought immediate accountability and justice following the fatal attack on Shelke while he was on duty.

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Indian Oil Officers’ Association Announces Protest

Meanwhile, the Indian Oil Officers’ Association (IOOA) issued a formal protest notice to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) following the killing Shelke while on duty.

In a letter dated October 7 to IOCL Director (HR), the association expressed its 'strongest protest' and raised questions over the adequacy of security arrangements and risk-assessment measures for employees working in the field.

IOOA said it had previously flagged concerns over attacks on field officers and called for stronger measures to protect employees carrying out official duties.

LPG Distributors Association Pays Tribute

The LPG Distributors Association of India paid tribute to Shelke and condemned the incident, stressing that disputes involving distributors and oil company officials should be resolved through peaceful, legal and democratic means.

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The association said it did not support violence against any officer or employee and urged distributors to approach the association with their grievances rather than taking matters into their own hands.

Details On Shelke's Death On Duty

The incident took place at around 4:30 pm when an argument reportedly broke out between Shelke, his team and family members of the petrol pump owner and others present at the site. The dispute allegedly turned violent, following which Shelke was stabbed seven times with a knife. He died on the spot.

The petrol pump had earlier remained non-functional and had resumed operations a few days before the incident. The exact reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained. Police have formed a team to trace and arrest the prime accused.