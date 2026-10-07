Indian Oil Officers’ Association Announces Protest After Field Officer Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra

The Indian Oil Officers’ Association (IOOA) has served a formal protest notice on Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) following the killing of Field Officer Mahesh Shelke while he was carrying out official duties at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.

In an Oct 7 letter to IOCL’s Director (HR), the association registered its “strongest protest” and questioned existing security arrangements and risk-assessment mechanisms for employees working in the field.

IOOA deeply shocked and outraged by the tragic incident involving IOCL officer Shri Mahesh Shelke Annarao, Manager, Nanded, Maharashtra, who lost his life while performing his official duties. Violence against an officer of a public sector organisation is absolutely unacceptable. IOOA strongly urge MoPNG, IOCL Management and the Government of Maharashtra to ensure a swift, impartial and time-bound investigation and arrest of the perpetrators within 24 hours, subject to due process of law. The bereaved family must receive immediate support, and the safety and security of all officers serving the nation must be ensured. There must be zero tolerance for violence against oil company officers performing their duty. Justice must be swift, firm and exemplary. @PMOIndia @MoPNG_eSeva @IndianOilcl @CMOMaharashtra @DGPMaharashtra @HPCL @BPCLimited @ONGC_ @ABPNews @ndtv @aajtak @ETEnergyWorld @Secretary_MoPNG @MahaChiefSec #JusticeForMaheshShelke #ProtectOurOfficers #LawAndOrder #IOCL — Indianoil Officers Association (IOOA) (@IOOA_CoreGroup) October 6, 2026

IOOA said it had previously raised concerns about assaults on field officers. It first sought clear safety policies, guidelines and comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Sept 26, 2023, and raised the issue again on March 16, 2026.

IOOA seeks stronger security measures

The association has demanded time-bound measures, including comprehensive SOPs, mandatory risk assessments for sensitive assignments and police or security support during potentially risky operations.

🕯️*भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि* 🕯️ *IOCL के श्री महेश शेलके, Retail Sales Officer,* Nanded North RSA, Solapur DO के साथ ड्यूटी के दौरान हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुखद घटना की खबर से LDAI परिवार अत्यंत व्यथित है। *LDAI की ओर से हम इस घटना पर गहरा दुःख एवं शोक व्यक्त करते हैं।* किसी भी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी के साथ *इस प्रकार की हिंसक एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना को LDAI किसी भी परिस्थिति में स्वीकार या समर्थन नहीं करता।* वितरकों की समस्याओं, मांगों एवं अन्याय के मुद्दों को *कानूनी एवं लोकतांत्रिक तरीके से सरकार अथवा Oil Company के समक्ष रखना और उनका समाधान करवाने के लिए आवाज उठाना* ही Association का उद्देश्य है। यदि किसी भी वितरक को किसी प्रकार की समस्या, परेशानी या शिकायत है, तो वह *Association से संपर्क करें।* अपनी समस्या के समाधान के लिए गलत कदम न उठाएं और न ही किसी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करें। *कानून को अपने हाथ में लेना किसी भी परिस्थिति में उचित नहीं है।* हमें अपनी मांगों और समस्याओं के लिए हमेशा शांतिपूर्ण, कानूनी एवं लोकतांत्रिक मार्ग अपनाना चाहिए। दिवंगत *श्री महेश शेलके* जी को LDAI परिवार की ओर से *भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।* 🙏 ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें तथा उनके परिवार को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दें। *ॐ शांति।* 🙏 *— LDAI परिवार* — LPG Distributors Association(I) (@lpgdai24) October 6, 2026

It has also sought institutional legal support, stronger security at vulnerable locations and improved facilities for officers working in remote and difficult areas.

IOOA announced that officers will wear black badges on Oct 23, followed by gate meetings from Oct 24 to Oct 29. If corrective measures are not implemented, officers will begin work-to-rule from Oct 30.

Police investigate fatal stabbing

Shelke was killed on Oct 6 during an IOCL operation to seal and take possession of M/s Sai Umesh Petroleum at Amba village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district.

According to police-based reports, an argument involving the IOCL team and members of the petrol pump owner’s family occurred around 4.30 pm. Shelke reportedly suffered seven stab wounds and died at the spot.

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic incident in which Shri Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, lost his life in Maharashtra while discharging his official duties. He was a part of a team carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet in Hingoli district when he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon. I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in their hour of unimaginable grief and shock. @PetroleumMin and @IndianOilcl firmly stand with them and will extend all possible support. The issue has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra Government and Police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law. The safety, dignity and security of our energy-sector personnel, who work tirelessly to serve the nation, remain paramount. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 7, 2026

Police launched an investigation and formed a team to trace the suspect, identified in regional reports as Umesh Pandavveer, who allegedly fled after the attack.

The complete circumstances and motive behind the confrontation had not been established in the publicly available police-based reports cited in the original account.