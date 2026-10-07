Indian Oil Officers’ Association Announces Protest After Field Officer Stabbed To Death In Maharashtra

The Indian Oil Officers’ Association (IOOA) has served a formal protest notice on Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) following the killing of Field Officer Mahesh Shelke while he was carrying out official duties at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district.
In an Oct 7 letter to IOCL’s Director (HR), the association registered its “strongest protest” and questioned existing security arrangements and risk-assessment mechanisms for employees working in the field.
IOOA said it had previously raised concerns about assaults on field officers. It first sought clear safety policies, guidelines and comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Sept 26, 2023, and raised the issue again on March 16, 2026.
IOOA seeks stronger security measures
The association has demanded time-bound measures, including comprehensive SOPs, mandatory risk assessments for sensitive assignments and police or security support during potentially risky operations.
It has also sought institutional legal support, stronger security at vulnerable locations and improved facilities for officers working in remote and difficult areas.
IOOA announced that officers will wear black badges on Oct 23, followed by gate meetings from Oct 24 to Oct 29. If corrective measures are not implemented, officers will begin work-to-rule from Oct 30.
Police investigate fatal stabbing
Shelke was killed on Oct 6 during an IOCL operation to seal and take possession of M/s Sai Umesh Petroleum at Amba village in Vasmat taluka of Hingoli district.
According to police-based reports, an argument involving the IOCL team and members of the petrol pump owner’s family occurred around 4.30 pm. Shelke reportedly suffered seven stab wounds and died at the spot.
Police launched an investigation and formed a team to trace the suspect, identified in regional reports as Umesh Pandavveer, who allegedly fled after the attack.
The complete circumstances and motive behind the confrontation had not been established in the publicly available police-based reports cited in the original account.