‘8 Hazaar Ki Bheed Thi’: Sanju Devi Debunks Viral Videos Showing Her Leaving Airport Alone After Asian Games Gold Medal | VIDEO

Sanju Devi clarified rumours on her airport video | Instagram

Indian kabaddi star Sanju Devi has issued clarification after videos of her arriving after winning the Asian Games 2026 gold medal have gone viral. Social media videos showed Devi navigating outside the airport alone, without any recognition of reception from fans.

Devi addressed those videos saying that both AKFI (Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) had organised a grand welcome inside the airport terming those rumours 'wrong'.

Sanju Devi clarifies airport videos

The perceived lack of crowd surrounding Sanju as she navigated through made headlines. Social media videos went viral with many alleging lack of support. Devi was quick to address those rumours as incorrect and highlighted that all players received a rousing welcome inside the airport premises itself.

"I would like to point out that there was a crowd of eight thousand people outside, so our reception was conducted within the airport premises. The videos spreading these rumours—and the allegations being made against the AKFI or SAI—are incorrect. I strongly refute these claims; they welcomed us very warmly," Sanju said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

As for her being spotted alone, Sanju revealed that players gathered differently to depart for their respective homes.

Devi creates history

Hailing from Kerakachhar village in Korba, Sanju Devi became the first player from Chhattisgarh to win a gold medal with the Indian women’s kabaddi team at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Following her historic achievement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai felicitated Sanju Devi at CM Niwas in Raipur and announced a cash incentive of ₹51 lakh in recognition of her remarkable feat.