'Slapped 32 Times In Few Seconds': Student Brutally Assaulted Inside Gym In UP's Baghpat - VIDEO

A student was brutally assaulted inside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat last week, with CCTV footage of the incident surfacing on social media on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the evening of October 1 at a gym in Tatiri town. The CCTV footage shows a man entering the gym and getting into an argument with a student identified as Krishna alias Kalli, a resident of Ahera.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The argument soon escalated into violence, with the man allegedly attacking Krishna repeatedly. The footage appears to show around 32 blows being landed on him within a minute, leaving him seriously injured.

Victim taken to hospital

Krishna was taken to a hospital in Baghpat for treatment. He is currently said to be in stable condition. The video began circulating widely on social media around 10 am on October 7, following which the victim’s family demanded action against those responsible.

However, Baghpat Police said the viral footage captured only one part of the incident. Responding to a post on X, police said a man identified as Vikrant had assaulted Krishna inside the gym. They further claimed that Krishna later called some of his associates, who allegedly assaulted Vikrant, leaving him seriously injured. Vikrant is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital, police said.

FIR registered in case

Police said an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Baghpat on the basis of a complaint filed by Naresh Kumar under relevant sections of law. Further legal action is being taken.

Kotwali Baghpat SHO Manoj Chahal said the matter was under investigation and action would be taken in accordance with the law.