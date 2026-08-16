Hardoi Man 'Slaps' Brother 150 Times In One Hour To Keep Him Conscious After Snake Bite, 15 Anti-Venom Injections Save His Life

A dramatic incident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, has highlighted the importance of quick action after a snake bite. A 21-year-old man was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake while working in his brother’s field. As the venom began affecting him, his elder brother slapped him more than 150 times in an hour to prevent him from losing consciousness.

The unusual act was not driven by anger. Doctors had instructed the family to keep the snakebite victim awake as he became increasingly drowsy.

Snake bites Arun while working in field

The incident reportedly took place in Jyoti Nagar under the rural Kotwali area of Hardoi. Arun, 21, had gone to his elder brother Akash’s field to water the crops.

Around 2 pm, Arun was reportedly picking up a sack of hay when a snake hiding inside it bit him. His condition soon began to worsen, prompting Akash to rush him to the hospital.

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During the journey, a medical store owner, identified as Shivam Sharma, reportedly noticed the brothers and helped transport Arun to the medical college on his motorcycle.

Doctors warn family not to let him sleep

At the medical college, doctors immediately began treating Arun. According to the hospital team, the venom had started affecting his nervous system, leaving him extremely drowsy and causing his eyes to repeatedly close.

Doctors instructed his family to make every effort to keep him awake while treatment continued. Following the medical advice, Akash remained beside his brother and repeatedly slapped him whenever he appeared to lose consciousness.

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Over nearly an hour, Akash reportedly slapped Arun more than 150 times in an desperate attempt to keep him responsive.

15 anti-venom injections given to save Arun

Doctors treating Arun reportedly administered 15 anti-venom injections after assessing the severity of the snakebite. The hospital team said the venom had spread significantly through his body and required immediate treatment.

With continued medical care and the efforts of his brother, Arun eventually survived the critical phase.