Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Sex Trafficking Racket, Rescues 16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Forced Into Prostitution; 2 Arrested | Photo: Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has busted an alleged sex trafficking racket and rescued a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly forced into prostitution after being lured with the promise of domestic work. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Saba Parveen Khan, 32, and Mohammed Yusuf Sheikh, 46.

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According to the Crime Branch, the accused allegedly lured the minor to a room in a chawl on the pretext of providing her with domestic work and subsequently pushed her into the alleged prostitution racket.

Police said Sheikh was allegedly operating the racket from the chawl room, while Khan allegedly played a role in bringing the minor into the racket by offering her domestic employment.

During the investigation, police learnt that the girl had allegedly been taken to the chawl room on several occasions. She was later allegedly abducted and forced into prostitution. When she resisted, the accused allegedly threatened to defame her and harm her mother, police said.

After receiving information about the alleged racket, the Crime Branch laid a trap using a decoy customer. Following an alleged transaction of ₹10,000, the police arrested both accused.

After being rescued, the minor was counselled. During the counselling, she allegedly told officials that she had also faced physical abuse at home. Police observed burn marks on her legs, and the girl allegedly claimed that her mother had assaulted her and caused the burns while reprimanding her over her studies.

Police said the minor had been living with her mother after her parents' divorce.With the assistance of an NGO, the girl has been shifted to a shelter home for her safety and rehabilitation.

The police have registered a case against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether other persons were involved in the alleged racket and to determine the full extent of the trafficking network.