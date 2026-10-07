‘Want 100 FIRs Against Me’: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Every FIR Is A Medal’ Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest - VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he wanted 100 FIRs to be registered against him, calling each case “a medal”, as he and other Opposition MPs headed to Jantar Mantar to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“45 FIRs have been registered against me; I want 100 FIRs to be registered against me. Every FIR is like a medal for me,” Rahul said while speaking to the media before the march.

His remarks came a day after a case was registered against him over his alleged forcible entry into Akashvani Bhavan during an INDIA bloc protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Rahul and several Opposition MPs had on Tuesday staged a protest at Akashvani Bhavan for more than seven hours before Delhi Police detained them in the evening.

Opposition heads to Jantar Mantar

On Wednesday, Rahul, along with Opposition MPs, had lunch at Sagar Ratna on Janpath before boarding buses for Jantar Mantar, where they planned to resume their protest against Gyanesh Kumar.

Reiterating the Opposition’s demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation, Rahul said around 300 MPs had wanted to meet Gyanesh Kumar but were told they could not hold a protest at the Election Commission’s premises.

“Today, we intend to go to the designated protest site, Jantar Mantar, sit there, and declare to the nation that, for us, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar is not a legitimate Election Commissioner of this country. Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, Mohan Bhagwat, and Gyanesh Kumar have destroyed the country's democracy; as I said yesterday, those responsible for this are traitors, and we will take action against them. I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” he said.

Rahul reiterates resignation demand

Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Gyanesh Kumar had “destroyed the democracy of the country”. He also reiterated his warning that those responsible would face action.

“I am telling you right now: Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” Rahul said.

Meanwhile, CJP and student organisations on Wednesday called for a united mobilisation against Gyanesh Kumar ahead of their October 10 protest, saying the agitation will continue until the electoral system is overhauled.