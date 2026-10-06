‘Pitru Paksha Mein Non-Veg?’: Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash For Eating 'Chicken Roll' At Delhi Protest - VIDEO

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has come under criticism on social media after a video showing him eating a "chicken roll" during the ongoing Pitru Paksha went viral on Tuesday. The video emerged as Gandhi and several INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest at Delhi’s Akashvani Bhavan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition leaders participated in the ‘Save Democracy March’ before continuing their protest at the Akashvani Bhavan premises. Gandhi has reportedly been sitting at the protest site for nearly five hours.

Video triggers social media backlash

The viral video allegedly shows Gandhi eating a chicken roll ordered from Khan Chacha, with some of his associates also seen eating rolls. The footage triggered a social media backlash, with critics questioning Gandhi for consuming non-vegetarian food during Pitru Paksha, a period when many Hindus traditionally observe dietary restrictions as part of rituals for ancestors.

A user named Fuhrer, reposting the video, wrote, “It’s Tuesday, month is Pitrapaksha,” and accused the Gandhi family of being “Hindudrohi”. Another user claimed the roll packaging carried a non-vegetarian AGMARK indication and questioned those who “call himself Hindu” while eating non-vegetarian food during Pitru Paksha.

However, some users defended Gandhi, arguing that food choices are personal and that many Indians consume non-vegetarian food irrespective of religious observances.

Gandhi targets Election Commission

Amid the controversy, Gandhi continued his attack on the Election Commission and the government. Speaking at the protest, he alleged that “democracy itself has ended” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of “destroying the electoral process”.

Gandhi said around 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commission and raise questions regarding electoral rolls in West Bengal, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

He also questioned police restrictions on the protest, asking, “Where in this country can I sit?” Gandhi said he was willing to move if authorities identified a place where he could peacefully continue his protest.