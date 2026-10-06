From Climbing Barricades To Waving The Tricolour: Rahul Gandhi’s High-Voltage Moments During INDIA Bloc Protest | VIDEOS

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New Delhi: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was at the centre of a high-voltage INDIA bloc protest in Delhi on Tuesday, with videos capturing several dramatic moments during the Opposition's march from Parliament towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

From climbing a police barricade and waving the Tricolour to attempting to push open the gates of Akashvani Bhawan after the march was stopped, several videos from the protest showed Rahul Gandhi leading the Opposition's confrontation with security personnel.

Rahul Gandhi Climbs Police Barricade, Waves Tricolour

One of the key moments captured on video showed Rahul Gandhi climbing atop a yellow police barricade as the INDIA bloc MPs' march was stopped by security personnel.

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Holding the Indian Tricolour, the Congress leader was seen waving the flag while standing on the barricade as Opposition MPs and supporters gathered around him.

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The march was headed towards the ECI headquarters, where the Opposition is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Stage Dharna

After security personnel stopped the march near NITI Aayog, Rahul Gandhi and several INDIA bloc leaders sat on the road and staged a dharna.

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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also among the Opposition leaders who joined the sit-in.

The protesters raised slogans against the Election Commission and accused the poll panel of compromising electoral integrity.

Rahul Gandhi, MPs Try To Push Open Akashvani Bhawan Gate

In another dramatic moment, Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs were seen attempting to push open the gates of Akashvani Bhawan as the protest intensified.

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Videos from the spot showed a crowded confrontation between the protesting MPs and security personnel, with Rahul Gandhi seen near the gates amid a large gathering of protesters, media personnel and police.

The Opposition leaders had been stopped on the route to the Election Commission headquarters, leading to the escalation at the site.

Why Is INDIA Bloc Protesting?

The INDIA bloc is demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties have alleged that the revision process could result in the deletion of legitimate voters and have raised questions over changes to Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

The Opposition has also accused the Election Commission of facilitating what it describes as “vote chori”.

Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X during the protest, wrote: “Gyanesh, it’s done bro. Time to resign.”

Several Opposition MPs and workers were also detained as security personnel attempted to prevent the protesters from proceeding towards the ECI headquarters.

The protest continued on the streets of Delhi, with Rahul Gandhi's actions from climbing the barricades and waving the Tricolour to leading the confrontation at the Akashvani Bhawan gates emerging as the key visual moments of the demonstration.