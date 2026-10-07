Man Plays Pakistani National Hamid Ansari To Scare Residents, Exposed As UP Resident After Police Verification | VIDEO

Man Claiming To Be Pakistani National Hamid Ansari Turns Out To Be UP Resident After Police Verification | VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where a man who allegedly tried to scare locals by claiming he was a Pakistani national and had entered India on foot through the Attari border turned out to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Police verification identified him as Shivam Pathak of Hardoi district. His family told police that he was mentally unstable, frequently left home and had recently been brought back from Rajasthan after a similar episode.

मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में पाकिस्तान के रावलपिंडी का निवासी बताने वाले हामिद अंसारी को भीड़ ने पकड़ा है। स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप है कि यह युवक मंदिर के पास पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगा रहा था। https://t.co/m5d4VjjJd3 — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanmohansoni) October 7, 2026

'Hamid Ansari' Was Actually Shivam Pathak

The incident was reported from Vaidyanathan Nagar under the Ranjhi police station area, where the man was spotted roaming suspiciously. When some locals questioned him, he allegedly introduced himself as a Pakistani national.

The man reportedly identified himself as Hamid Ansari, 27, and claimed that he was from Pakistan. He also allegedly told people that he had entered India on foot through the Attari border.

His claims alarmed locals, particularly as several important security establishments are located in and around the Ranjhi area. A video of the interaction also went viral on social media, following which police swung into action.

Pakistani Claim Turns Out False

Ranjhi police took the man to the police station and questioned him. Subsequent verification revealed that his claims were false.

Ranjhi City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Satish Sahu said the man was identified as Shivam Pathak, a resident of Gausganj in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. His native area falls under Kasimpur police station.

Police contacted his family members and verified his identity. His father, Udaykant Pathak, is a retired Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) junior engineer. Police also spoke to one of Pathak's two brothers, who is travelling to Jabalpur to take him home.

Had Left Home Earlier Too

According to police, family members said Pathak's mental condition was not stable and that he had a history of leaving home without informing them.

The family said he had previously left home and was brought back from Rajasthan only last month.

Police said there was no evidence to support his claim of being a Pakistani national and confirmed that he is a resident of Uttar Pradesh.