Bizarre Case In MP: Donkey Gets Nursing Registration Certificate, Raises Questions Over Online Verification System |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council (MPNRC) online registration system has come under scrutiny after a nursing registration certificate was allegedly issued in the name of a donkey. NSUI state vice-president Ravi Parmar claimed he exposed gaps in the online verification process by submitting a test application with fake details, blank documents and an animal photograph, raising questions over certificate approval procedures.

Fake Application Exposes MPNRC Online Registration Gaps

Parmar said he submitted the application as a test to check flaws in the MPNRC online registration process. The application was filled with the name “Donkey”, a donkey’s picture was uploaded in the photo section, and the father’s and mother’s names were entered as “Donkey Father” and “Donkey Mother”. The caste column mentioned “Animal”, while the address details were also filled randomly.

Despite these incorrect details, the council generated a nursing registration certificate.

Blank Documents, Fake Details Used For Nursing Certificate

According to Parmar, he selected Bhopal Nursing College and Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) as training centres in the application. He also entered random Class 10 and Class 12 marks and roll numbers.

He claimed that instead of uploading genuine training completion and degree/diploma certificates, two blank papers were uploaded. After paying an online fee of ₹2,050, the nursing registration certificate was issued within around five minutes on September 25.

Parmar also released a video showing the certificate, which carried a registration number and digital signature details.

Questions Over Nursing Certificate Verification Process

Parmar alleged that the incident highlighted serious gaps in the MPNRC online verification system. He said that if nursing certificates could be issued without proper document checks, fake registrations could be misused.

He said he tried contacting MPNRC president Beenu Kushwaha regarding the matter but did not receive any response. Parmar has demanded an inquiry into the role of MP Online, the agency managing the online registration system.

He has sought clarification on how the fake application was approved without verification and how the nursing registration certificate was generated. NSUI has warned of protests if no action is taken.