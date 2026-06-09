Bizarre! Security Guard Administers Injections, Drips To Patients As Doctors, Medical Staff Remain Absent At Health Centre In MP's Singrauli-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard was allegedly seen administering injections and IV (intravenous) drips to patients at the Chitrangi Community Health Centre (CHC) in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

The entire incident was captured in a video, raising serious concerns over patient safety. CMHO has ordered an inquiry after the video went viral on social media.

The footage shows the security guard preparing an injection and then approaching a patient to administer it.

Rakesh Maurya, who recorded the video, said he saw the guard administering injections and setting up drips for patients. When questioned, the guard allegedly responded, "Do whatever you can, get me removed."

Watch the video below :

According to reports, the incident took place around 2 pm when the hospital was crowded with patients, but doctors and other health staff were allegedly absent from duty. In the video, the security guard can be seen treating patients.

Maurya claimed this was not an isolated incident and alleged that ward boys had previously been seen giving injections and drips to patients as well.

He said videos of such incidents had surfaced earlier and that health workers were absent during those times too.

Local resident said doctors and nurses are often unavailable at the facility, forcing other staff members to attend to patients. He noted that the hospital falls under the assembly constituency of state minister Radha Singh, whose residence is reportedly located about half a kilometre away.

Patients and their family members said the lack of doctors and essential medical staff often causes difficulties and delays in treatment. They also raised concerns about untrained personnel handling medical procedures.

CMHO Responds

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Pushpraj Singh said the department has taken note of the viral video and ordered an inquiry into the matter. He said officials will verify the authenticity of the video and examine all facts related to the incident.

The CMHO added that action will be taken based on the inquiry report. Authorities are currently investigating when the video was recorded, the responsibilities of the person seen in it, and the circumstances under which he was allegedly administering injections and drips to patients.