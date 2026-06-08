Timely CPR By Two Constables Saves Man After Heart Attack At Bhopal Police Commissioner’s Office-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Quick response and a timely CPR by two cops saved a man suffering from a heart attack at the Bhopal Police Commissioner’s Office on Monday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the video, the constables can be seen performing CPR while the man lies on the ground, unconscious.

Watch the video below :

A man's life was saved at the Bhopal Police Commissioner's office after he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and lost consciousness. Alert police personnel administered CPR on the spot, reviving Devendra Saxena before he could be rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/jRvHAGtDa0 — Mid Day (@mid_day) June 8, 2026

According to officials, Devendra Saxena had come to the Commissioner’s Office for some work when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain and collapsed. The incident created panic among people present at the office.

Constables Mukesh Sahu and Ranjeet Raghuvanshi, who were on duty at the time, immediately rushed to help him. Without wasting any time, they started performing CPR.

Police said the two constables continued giving CPR for nearly five minutes, after which Saxena's heartbeat and breathing returned. People present at the spot were relieved as he regained consciousness.

Soon after, RI Jaisingh Tomar took him to Anant Hospital in his vehicle for further treatment. Doctors later said that timely CPR played a crucial role in saving the man's life and that a delay could have made the situation much more serious.

मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले के परासिया क्षेत्र के दरबई गांव में नकली किन्नर बनकर नेग मांगने पहुंचे कुछ युवकों का भंडाफोड़ हो गया। शादी समारोह में बड़ी रकम की मांग किए जाने पर ग्रामीणों को शक हुआ, जिसके बाद किन्नर समुदाय को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे किन्नर समाज के लोगों ने… pic.twitter.com/BJFh6Urlzu — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 7, 2026

People on social media are praising the quick action taken by the two constables, whose quick response helped save a life. Officials said all Bhopal Police personnel receive CPR training so they can provide immediate help during emergencies.

Devendra Saxena is currently out of danger and remains under medical observation. Police said their personnel have helped save lives in similar situations in the past as well.