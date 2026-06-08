Social Media Influencer Rachna Gurjar’s House Robbed Of ₹8 Lakh 2 Days After Flaunting Heavy Gold Jewellery On Instagram Reel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barely two days after YouTuber and social media influencer Rachna Gurjar posted a reel flaunting her heavy gold jewellery, her residence was targeted by thieves in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. The accused cut the iron fencing, turned away the direction of CCTV Cameras and stole jewellery worth ₹7-8 lakh.

Rachna, who lives in Mohani Khyavda village under Narwar police station limits, regularly uploads videos flaunting her wealth and gold jewellery, religious rituals and more.

Just two days before the theft, she had reportedly uploaded videos showing gold and silver jewellery.

Watch the videos below :

Locals said her social media accounts frequently feature visuals of valuables and her lavish rural lifestyle.

However, police said no direct link between the social media posts and the burglary has been established so far.

According to the complaint, unidentified burglars entered the property late Friday night after cutting the boundary wire fencing.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, they allegedly locked the bedroom of Rachna and her husband, Udal Singh Gurjar, from outside while the couple was asleep.

The accused then reportedly tilted CCTV cameras upward before breaking open cupboards and locks inside the house.

Cash worth ₹1.91 lakh, a gold mangalsutra, four gold rings, a silver kardhani and other valuables were stolen. The burglars also took away a crate of energy drink kept at the house.

The theft came to light around 4 am when Rachna woke up and found the bedroom locked from outside.

After alerting family members, the couple discovered that cupboards had been broken open and valuables were missing.

Since the incident, Rachna has continued posting videos on social media, giving regular updates about the case.

In several videos, she can be heard urging police to identify the accused and take swift action.

She has also shared videos showing police vehicles arriving at her house for investigation and praised officers for reaching the spot quickly.

Despite the theft, she has continued uploading routine content along with updates on the investigation, keeping her followers informed about developments at her home.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and continuing efforts to trace the accused.