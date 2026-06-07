Massive Fire In Lalghati Commercial Complex; Disaster Averted; No Casualties Reported In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Lalghati area on Sunday morning after a massive fire broke out at Bhoj Inn Bar and Restaurant, located on the top floor of a three-storey commercial complex at the busy Lalghati intersection.

Thick black smoke and towering flames were visible from several kilometres away, drawing large crowds and disrupting traffic in the area.

According to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) fire officials, the blaze erupted at 7 am and spread across the restaurant premises.

After receiving information at 7.30 am, the fire control room initially dispatched three fire tenders, while additional vehicles were rushed to the scene as the intensity of the fire increased.

Firefighters broke through the building's glass facade to gain access and direct water jets inside. After nearly two hours of intensive efforts, the fire was brought under control by 10 am.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. Since the restaurant was closed at the time and no staff members were present, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Restaurant operator Anoop Rizwani said the fire completely destroyed the false ceiling, furniture, bar counters, sofas, chairs and kitchen equipment. The exact financial losses are yet to be assessed.

5 LPG cylinders removed safely

A major disaster was narrowly avoided when firefighters safely evacuated five commercial LPG cylinders from the restaurant kitchen, including two fully filled cylinders.

Officials said an explosion could have triggered a far more devastating incident in the densely populated commercial hub. The complex houses several popular food establishments including Bapu Ki Kutiya in the basement, Domino's on the ground floor and Indian Coffee House at the rear.

Nearby electrical transformers were also at risk due to the intense heat and smoke.

Fire safety compliance under scrutiny

BMC fire officer Saurabh Patel confirmed that only about 40 of Bhopal's nearly 2,000 hotels and restaurants possess valid Fire Safety Certificates.

Although the Lalghati building was not legally required to obtain a Fire NOC due to its height being below 15 metres, the absence of automatic fire suppression systems contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze, Patel said.

Security guard noticed first

Kohefiza police station incharge KG Shukla said the fire was first noticed by a security guard posted near the building.

Initially mistaking the smoke for routine kitchen emissions, he became alarmed after spotting flames and immediately alerted authorities, enabling a swift emergency response.