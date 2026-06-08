Government School Teacher Caught Harassing Minor Student Inside Campus In MP's Seoni, Arrested Under POCSO Act-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher has been arrested for allegedly harassing with a minor student in Seoni district.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

During the probe, CCTV footage from the school premises was collected and taken into custody as evidence.

The CCTV footage allegedly shows the teacher placing his hand on the girl's thighs, pulling her closer, and speaking to her.

Watch the video below :

📍 Seoni, MP



A teacher, was arrested after allegedly behaving inappropriately with a minor student who came to collect her exam admit card.



The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, and a POCSO case has been registered.



No girl is safe these days. pic.twitter.com/c2XVrZuXRc — kavya (@kavya_8969) June 7, 2026

According to police, the incident took place on May 29 in Bandol police station area. The Class 9 student had gone to her school to collect her admit card for a supplementary examination.

Police said the school was not crowded at the time. During her visit, the accused teacher, identified as Krishna Kumar Nayak, allegedly acted inappropriately with the student.

Teacher Arrested for Misconduct with Student, Caught on CCTV

A teacher in Seoni, MP allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl who came to collect her exam admit card... the incident was caught on CCTV. India is always a free place for sex 🤡🤮💩🤮🤡 pic.twitter.com/q5Ajp7gLkM — Hassan Raza (@Hassanraza785) June 7, 2026

After returning home, the girl informed her family about the incident. Her relatives later approached Bandol police station and filed a complaint.

Following the complaint, police started an investigation.

Based on the student's statement and the available CCTV footage, police arrested the teacher on Thursday.

Case Registered

A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

Bandol police station in-charge Manoj Janghela said the matter is being investigated carefully and sensitively. He said the victim’s statement and CCTV footage are important parts of the investigation.

School authorities have said they will comment on the matter only after the investigation is completed.