FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hrs, Class 10 Student Attacked With Chainsaw Inside Andhra School'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Anantapur Horror: Man Attacks Class 10 Student With Chainsaw Over Rejected Proposal Inside School; Accused On The Run

A Class 10 student, Gopika, was critically injured after a man allegedly attacked her with a chainsaw inside a school classroom in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Another student, Lakshmi, was also injured while trying to intervene. The accused, reportedly a distant relative who had been harassing Gopika, fled the scene. CM Chandrababu Naidu ordered swift police action and strict punishment. (Read more...)

2. Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On November 19 For Post-Monsoon Maintenance; Flight Schedules To Be Adjusted

Mumbai's CSMIA will suspend operations on both runways for six hours, from 11 am to 5 pm on November 19, for annual post-monsoon maintenance. The work will include runway repairs, friction testing, lighting inspections, drainage clearance and renewal of runway markings. (Read more...)

3. Mumbai Man Arrested For Setting Cow, 15 Two-Wheelers On Fire In Sakinaka Over Alleged Vendetta

A man allegedly poured petrol on a cow and set 15 two-wheelers on fire in Mumbai's Sakinaka. Police arrested Akash Yadav on Wednesday after CCTV footage showed him carrying petrol. (Read more...)

4. Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 57; Mumbai Police Confirm Accidental Death, No Foul Play Suspected

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, 57, died after suffering a serious head injury following a fall in his bathroom, police confirmed. The incident occurred at his residence late on Friday night, with news of his death emerging on Saturday morning. Versova police registered an accidental death report (ADR), stating that no foul play or suspicious circumstances were suspected in the incident. (Read more...)

5. Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge As New IAF Chief, Succeeding A P Singh After His 43-Year-Long Career In The Force

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, a fighter pilot with over 3,500 flying hours across 20 aircraft types, assumed charge as the new Chief of Air Staff on Saturday, succeeding A P Singh, who retired after 43 years of service. Dixit played a key role in Operation Sindoor. (Read more...)

6. WATCH: Simhastha Kumbh Parva Begins In Nashik; President Droupadi Murmu Hoists Religious Flag At Ramkund

President Performs Dharmadhwajarohan Ceremony Amid Vedic Chants; Kumbh Parva To Continue Until July 24, 2028. (Read more...)

7. Punjab Assembly Elections 2027: AAP Announces First List Of 40 Candidates, CM Bhagwant Mann To Seek Re-Election From Dhuri

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will seek re-election from Dhuri. The announcement followed a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee. (Read more...)

8. GHCL Q2 FY27 Net Profit Climbs 19% To ₹127 Crore; Revenue Up 11% Driven By New Product Launches

GHCL Limited reported a 19 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027, reaching ₹127 crore. Net revenue increased by 11 per cent to ₹821 crore. (Read more...)

9. 'Trolling Won't Stop Her!': Shreyanka Patil Drops New Dance Video After Facing Social Media Backlash Over Viral Reel

Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil has shared a new dance video on social media after facing trolling over her earlier reel featuring the Bollywood song 'Babli Badmaash Hai'. The RCB all-rounder attracted mixed reactions online following the video. Meanwhile, she recently made an impressive comeback in domestic cricket, claiming a five-wicket haul for Karnataka against Maharashtra. (Read more...)

10. From Ajay Devgn To Rakul Preet And Ameesha Patel: Inside Producer Anand Pandit's Star-Studded Diwali Bash In Mumbai

Among the notable guests were actors Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Armaan Malik, Ankita Lokhande, veteran actor Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, Anu Malik, Shaan, Gauahar Khan, Himesh Reshammiya, Urvashi Rautela, Anu Malik, Shailesh Lodha, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Ameesha Patel, who added to the glamour of the occasion. (Read more...)