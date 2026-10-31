Mumbai's CSMIA Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On November 19 For Post-Monsoon Maintenance; Flight Schedules To Be Adjusted | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will undergo the annual post-monsoon runway maintenance on November 19. As a part of the maintenance plan, both the intersecting runways at one of the world’s busiest single-runway airports will remain temporarily non-operational for six hours, from 11am to 5pm, to execute essential structural upkeep and airside safety inspections.

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The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), announced the annual maintenance on Saturday. To maintain uncompromising safety standards, MIAL suspends operations twice a year for scheduled infrastructure overhauls – once in May for pre-monsoon preparedness and once in November to address post-monsoon wear.

The upcoming six-hour closure window will cover the entire length of CSMIA’s airside footprint, spanning more than 1,033 acres. Specialist engineering teams and airside maintenance crews will deploy heavy-duty machinery to inspect, repair, and recalibrate both airstrips, including the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32.

The post-monsoon protocol focuses primarily on reversing the wear and tear caused by months of heavy seasonal downpours and high-intensity aircraft braking on wet asphalt.

The key tasks planned during the window include asphalt surface repairs and friction testing to remove rubber deposits left by landing gear, micro-texture assessment and patching micro-fissures to restore structural integrity and skid resistance. It will also undertake detailed technical assessments of runway lighting and other electrical inspections. Moreover, airside drainage channel clearing and renewal of runway markings will also be carried out.

The coordination with the stakeholders was commenced six months in advance to eliminate operational chaos and minimise flight delays. With the early notice, the operator aims to allow airlines, air cargo operators, and ground handling agencies to realign flight schedules, adjust aircraft routing, and balance crew rotations well before ticket sales peaked for the late-year travel season.

A formal Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was also published in advance, ensuring domestic and international carriers operating into Mumbai could adjust their flight plans seamlessly. Flight arrivals and departures originally slated between the affected time slots have been retimed or rescheduled, preventing last-minute cancellations and passenger strandedness.

"This proactive approach reflects CSMIA’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and reliability in its operations. By prioritising infrastructure upkeep, CSMIA aims to ensure a smooth experience for both airlines and passengers while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service excellence,” said an MIAL spokesperson.

The post-monsoon maintenance complements the annual pre-monsoon maintenance executed earlier this year on May 7. During the May maintenance cycle, teams inspected runway surfaces for water-entry risks, cleared drainage systems, and put preventive measures in place to withstand torrential monsoon downpours.