Mumbai Traffic Police, BMC Launch Anti-Illegal Parking Drive; 43 Pay-And-Park Locations Added To Google Maps |

Mumbai: In a major relief for Mumbaikars during the festive season, the Mumbai Traffic Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have launched a joint drive to curb illegal parking and ease traffic congestion across the city. The initiative aims to clear roads and footpaths of unauthorised parked vehicles, ensuring smoother traffic movement and safer passage for pedestrians.

Special Focus On Crawford Market, Mohammed Ali Road And Busy Junctions

Special attention is being given to crowded commercial areas such as Crawford Market, Mahapalika Junction, Metro Junction and Mohammed Ali Road, which witness heavy footfall and traffic congestion during the festive shopping season.

Around 60 personnel from the Kalbadevi, Pydhonie and Azad Maidan Traffic Divisions have been deployed in two shifts to monitor these areas and take action against traffic violations. Towing vans have also been kept ready to remove illegally parked vehicles.

Enforcement Drive Extended To Chembur, Dadar And Mulund

The drive is not limited to Crawford Market but is also being carried out regularly in areas such as Chembur, Dadar, Maitri Park, MG Road and Mulund railway station. Vehicles occupying footpaths outside Metro stations are also under special scrutiny.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary, more than 11 lakh cases of illegal parking have been acted upon over the past nine months. Most of these violations have resulted in e-challans, while cases have also been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in certain instances.

43 Authorised Pay-And-Park Locations Added To Google Maps

As part of the initiative, 43 authorised pay-and-park locations across Mumbai have been added to Google Maps with the assistance of the BMC. Several of these parking facilities had remained non-operational for the past four to six years due to a lack of lighting and other basic infrastructure. These facilities have now been made accessible to motorists.

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With the new facility, motorists can simply search on Google Maps to locate authorised parking spaces while visiting markets and commercial areas for festive shopping.

During the drive, abandoned vehicles parked for long periods, illegally parked taxis, roadside hawkers' goods and handcarts obstructing traffic movement have also been removed. The BMC has simultaneously undertaken repairs of potholes on roads in these areas to improve traffic movement.

The joint initiative aims to make Mumbai's roads more accessible, particularly during the festive season, while ensuring that pedestrians are not forced to walk on busy roads due to encroached footpaths.

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