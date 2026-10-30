Maharashtra Govt Fixes BDD Chawl Redeveloped Flat Costs For Police Personnel At Up To ₹1.48 Crore | File pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has fixed the construction cost to be charged to police personnel who occupied government quarters in the B.D.D. chawl projects after January 1, 2011, for allotment of redeveloped flats on ownership basis.

Eligible Police Personnel To Get 500 Sq Ft Rehabilitation Flats

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Home Department on October 29, eligible police officers, staff and their legal heirs residing in the Worli, Naigaon and N.M. Joshi Marg B.D.D. chawls (Bombay Development Directorate) will get 500 sq ft rehabilitation tenements by paying the construction cost determined by the Housing Department.

The cost has been fixed at Rs 1.48 crore for Worli, Rs 72.25 lakh for Naigaon and Rs 86.30 lakh for N.M. Joshi Marg.

Earlier Policy Allowed Ownership Flats For ₹15 Lakh

According to the GR, the state had earlier in 2021 approved allotment of ownership flats to police personnel residing in the B.D.D. chawls as on January 1, 2011, by charging Rs 15 lakh as construction cost.

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Subsequently, requests were received from personnel who came to reside after the cut-off date. The Housing Department informed that 538 rehabilitation flats would be available to the Police Department after redevelopment of the three chawl clusters.

Of these, the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai has certified 223 personnel as eligible - 123 in Worli, 84 in Naigaon and 16 in N.M. Joshi Marg. The GR states that these 223 tenements will now be allotted on ownership basis after recovery of the revised construction cost.



The remaining 315 rehabilitated tenements will be handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai for departmental use, the resolution said.

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