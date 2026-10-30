Central Railway To Operate Overnight Blocks At Dombivli, Diva And Ghatkopar On October 30-31 And November 1 For FOB Work; Check Details

Overnight railway blocks at three suburban stations will affect local and long-distance train services as Central Railway undertakes foot overbridge work | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 30, 2026: Commuters travelling on the Central Railway network late on Saturday night and early Sunday morning may face disruptions as the railway will undertake major foot overbridge (FOB) work at Dombivli, Diva and Ghatkopar stations.

Special traffic and power blocks will be operated at all three locations for girder launching and removal of an old bridge structure, affecting some suburban and long-distance train services.

Dombivli Block To Affect Three Local Services

At Dombivli, a block will be taken between Diva and Kalyan on both up and down lines from 1.20 am to 3.50 am during the intervening night of October 30 and 31.

During this period, the CSMT-Kasara local departing at 12.08 am and the CSMT-Karjat local at 12.12 am will run on the down fast line between Thane and Kalyan. Both services will skip Kopar and Thakurli. The Karjat-CSMT local departing at 2.30 am will also run on the up fast line and skip the two stations.

Diva FOB Work To Affect Long-Distance Trains

At Diva, work to launch girders for a new FOB will be carried out between Mumbra and Dativali on the fifth and sixth lines from 1.10 am to 4.25 am on November 1.

Consequently, the LTT-Madgaon train scheduled to depart at 12.45 am will be rescheduled to 4 am. The Mangaluru-CSMT train will be detained at Nilaje from 3.34 am to 4.25 am.

Ghatkopar Block For Old FOB Removal

At Ghatkopar, the railway will remove the trusses of the old north FOB. The work will require a block on both up and down through lines from 1.15 am to 2.30 am, while local lines will remain blocked until 3.45 am. The fifth and sixth lines will also be blocked from 1.20 am to 4.20 am.

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The simultaneous works are aimed at improving passenger infrastructure at these busy suburban stations.

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