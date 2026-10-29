Central Railway To Drop Superfast Status Of 18 Trains From January 1, 2027; Passengers To Pay Lower Fares — Check Details

Deccan Jan Shatabdi, Pragati Express and Mahanagari Express are among the services set to lose their superfast classification from January 1, 2027 | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: Passengers travelling on 18 selected long-distance trains operated by Central Railway can expect lower fares from January 1, 2027, as the railway zone plans to withdraw their superfast status and operate them as ordinary express services. The change, in line with Railway Board guidelines, will also see all 18 services receive new train numbers.

The affected trains include the CSMT–Hingoli Janshatabdi Express, CSMT–Pune Pragati Express, LTT–Thiruvananthapuram North Express, CSMT–Banaras Mahanagari Express and LTT–Ayodhya Cantt Tulsi Express, among others. Both directions of each service will be covered under the change.

Removal Of Superfast Surcharge To Lower Fares

A senior Central Railway official said removing the superfast tag would reduce the fare payable by passengers. “When the superfast status is removed, the fare comes down and the train number is changed,” the official said.

Superfast trains generally carry an additional superfast surcharge over the applicable basic fare. With the revised classification, passengers travelling on these services are expected to benefit from the removal of this surcharge, subject to the applicable railway fare rules.

Passengers Advised To Check New Train Numbers

The revised numbering will also require passengers to check their tickets and reservation details carefully while planning journeys after the effective date. Existing train numbers will be replaced by new numbers from January 1, 2027, and passengers should refer to official railway announcements and updated reservation information before travelling.

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Among the other services affected are the LTT–Karmali AC Express, CSMT–Chennai Express, LTT–Banaras Express and Pune–Kazipet Express. The change covers 18 services across eight train pairs, connecting Mumbai and Pune with destinations in Maharashtra and several other states.

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