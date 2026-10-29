Maharashtra Tourism: Neral-Matheran Toy Train To Resume From October 30; Central Railway Announces Daily Services

The scenic Neral-Matheran toy train returns after its annual monsoon suspension | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The popular Neral-Matheran toy train will resume operations from October 30, bringing back the scenic rail journey to the hill station after its annual monsoon suspension.

Central Railway has announced two daily services in each direction between Neral and Matheran, with one train featuring a Vistadome coach for passengers to enjoy views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

The services are suspended every year during the monsoon months, from June to October, as a precautionary measure. However, shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran continue to operate during this period.

With the resumption of the Neral-Matheran section, visitors will once again be able to travel to the hill station on the narrow-gauge railway, a popular attraction for tourists from Mumbai and neighbouring areas.

Train Timings And Services

The first train from Neral, train number 52103, will depart at 8.50 am and reach Matheran at 11.30 am. The second service, train number 52105, will leave Neral at 10.25 am and arrive at 1.05 pm.

In the return direction, train number 52104 will depart Matheran at 2.45 pm and reach Neral at 5.30 pm, while train number 52106 will leave at 4 pm and arrive at Neral at 6.40 pm.

Vistadome Coach And Seating Arrangements

Both services will have six coaches. Train numbers 52103 and 52104 will comprise three second-class coaches, one Vistadome coach and two second-class-cum-luggage vans. Train numbers 52105 and 52106 will have three second-class coaches, one first-class coach and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

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Aman Lodge-Matheran Shuttle Services To Continue

Meanwhile, Aman Lodge-Matheran shuttle services will continue to provide connectivity between the two stations, with six services in each direction daily. Two additional services in each direction will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to cater to weekend demand. The shuttle journey takes around 18 minutes each way.

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