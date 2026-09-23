Neral-Matheran Toy Train Route Hit By Landslide, Track Buried Under Debris Ahead Of October Reopening

Heavy rain-triggered debris covered a section of the Neral-Matheran railway track near Kadyavarcha Ganpati | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, September 23, 2026: A major landslide on the Neral-Matheran toy train route on Monday evening buried a section of the railway track under soil, rocks and debris.

The landslide occurred near Kadyavarcha Ganpati, around 134 metres above Water Pipe station. A large quantity of soil, stones and debris fell onto the tracks, covering the railway line and obstructing the route ahead.

The incident is suspected to have been triggered by heavy rainfall in Raigad over the past three to four days.

Restoration Work Underway

A railway official from Matheran said restoration work on the affected stretch was underway. “The passenger train service between Neral and Matheran is shut during the monsoon. The service is expected to resume by October 15, and the necessary work on the track is being carried out,” the official said.

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The Neral-Matheran passenger service remains suspended during the monsoon every year. The landslide has occurred ahead of its expected reopening, with the condition of the track now requiring attention before passenger services resume.

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