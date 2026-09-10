Panvel Residents Join Eco-Friendly Dhodani-Matheran Trek To Promote Fitness & Environmental Awareness | File Pic

Mumbai: A group of residents, youngsters, women and nature enthusiasts from Panvel participated in an eco-friendly trek from Dhodani to Matheran, combining fitness, adventure and environmental awareness.

Residents join nature trek

The trek began in the morning from Shri Ram Temple near the Dhodani bus stop. Participants made their way through the hilly terrain towards Matheran, passing through green mountain ranges, forest stretches and scenic ghat sections.

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur also participated in the trek and interacted with residents, youngsters and women along the route.

Focus on fitness and conservation

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at encouraging citizens to take a break from their busy urban routines and spend time in nature while promoting physical fitness and environmental conservation.

The challenging stretches, including climbs and descents along the Dhodani-Matheran route, provided participants an opportunity to combine physical exercise with adventure. Organisers said trekking could help develop fitness, confidence, endurance, discipline and team spirit, particularly among youngsters.

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Community activities encouraged

Participants thanked the organisers for the initiative, saying that such activities provide residents an opportunity to reconnect with nature while promoting fitness and environmental awareness.

The event also highlighted the need for more community-based outdoor activities in the Panvel region, enabling residents to combine physical activity with awareness about protecting the area's natural landscape.

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