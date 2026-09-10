Navi Mumbai Students Create 10,000+ Shadu Clay Ganesh Idols, Set Guinness World Record For Eco-Friendly Initiative | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai: More than 10,000 students created Ganesh idols from shadu clay simultaneously at a workshop in Vashi on Thursday, earning Maharashtra a place in the Guinness World Records for the largest such eco-friendly idol-making initiative.

Students create record-breaking idols

The ‘Eco-Friendly Maha Ganesh Idol Workshop 2026’, organised at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, saw students from schools and colleges come together to make clay idols under the guidance of art experts and idol makers. The initiative was aimed at promoting environmentally responsible celebrations while preserving the cultural traditions associated with Ganeshotsav.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the event, said the grandeur of a Ganesh idol was less important than devotion and environmental conservation. He appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly manner and avoid practices that damage water bodies.

ॐ नमो जी आद्या। वेद प्रतिपाद्या। जय जय स्वसंवेद्या। आत्मरूपा ॥🌺



महाराष्ट्र सरकारच्या पर्यावरण व वातावरणीय बदल विभागातर्फे आयोजित ‘महा गणेशमूर्ती कार्यशाळेत’ स्वतःच्या हस्ते शाडूच्या मातीपासून पर्यावरणपूरक श्री गणेशाची मूर्ती साकारली. लहान मुलांसोबत श्री गणेशाच्या या मंगलमय… pic.twitter.com/dIA6nNbo6Y — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 10, 2026

Fadnavis appeals for green celebrations

“Whether the idol is small or big, devotion remains the same. God's blessings are not determined by the size of the idol, but by how selflessly we serve the environment and society,” Fadnavis said.

He also highlighted the importance of protecting the five elements of nature, saying human life could remain safe only if the environment was protected. He urged people to avoid large plaster of Paris idols and artificial colours that can contribute to the pollution of water bodies.

Fadnavis and Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde themselves made Ganesh idols from shadu clay during the workshop. Their participation was intended to reinforce the message that eco-friendly idol-making could be adopted by families across the state.

Record recognised at event

Munde congratulated the participating students and said the youngsters had demonstrated that they could become “guardians of the Earth” by combining cultural traditions with environmental responsibility.

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The Guinness World Records adjudicators announced the record at the event, following which Fadnavis praised the students as the “real achievers” behind the feat. He also acknowledged the efforts of the Environment Department, Munde, J.J. School of Art and the Directorate of Art in organising the initiative.

Leaders attend workshop

The event was attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chairman Siddhesh Kadam, MLAs Manda Mhatre and Ravindra Phatak, Environment and Climate Change Department secretary Jayshree Bhoj, Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil, Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde, Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal and Directorate of Art director Dr Nitin Ingle, among others.

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The workshop was held amid dhol-tasha performances and attracted thousands of students, art experts, professors and Ganesh devotees. Organisers said the initiative sought to take the message of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav from the workshop to individual households across Maharashtra.

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