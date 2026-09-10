Maharashtra CET Cell Adds 550 MBBS And BDS Seats From 3 Private Medical Colleges For CAP Round 2 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: A total of 550 seats at three private medical universities in Maharashtra will be made available through the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell for the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Private medical seats added

The seats are from NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation's Medical College and Ranjeet Deshmukh Medical College. Of the seats being brought under the CET admission process, 400 are for MBBS and 100 for BDS courses.

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As per the admission arrangement, 40% of the total seats will be reserved for candidates from Maharashtra, with constitutional reservation norms applicable to these seats.

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Quota details announced

The remaining 60% will be filled at the All-India level. Of this 60% quota, 15% of the seats will be reserved for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates.

Candidates seeking admission during CAP Round 2 have been advised to carefully go through the notification and instructions issued by the Maharashtra State CET Cell before submitting their preferences.

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