NMMC Creates 170 Artificial Immersion Ponds In Navi Mumbai Ahead Of Ganesh Festival | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s preparations for an environment-friendly Ganesh festival have entered the final stage, with artificial immersion ponds being created at 170 locations across the city for idols up to six feet in height.

Artificial ponds set up across city

The civic administration has appealed to devotees to use the artificial ponds for immersion and said ward-wise information about their locations will be made available to citizens.

“The arrangements are being completed on priority so that devotees can immerse idols safely and conveniently without causing damage to natural water bodies. Citizens should make maximum use of the artificial ponds and cooperate with the civic administration in ensuring an environment-friendly Ganesh festival,” a senior NMMC official said.

The move follows the court’s direction that Ganesh idols up to six feet in height should be immersed in artificial ponds. The NMMC has also launched an awareness drive to encourage citizens to opt for artificial immersion facilities.

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Ward-wise immersion arrangements

Of the 170 artificial ponds, 22 are being developed in Belapur, 29 in Nerul, 16 in Vashi, 21 in Turbhe, 16 in Koparkhairane, 16 in Ghansoli, 25 in Airoli and 25 in Digha and the 14 villages.

For larger idols of public Ganesh mandals, the civic body will provide immersion facilities at 22 designated natural water bodies. Necessary arrangements, including volunteers, lifeguards, fire brigade personnel, electricity, healthcare facilities, drinking water, sanitation and transportation of nirmalya, will be provided at the immersion sites.

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Focus on safe immersion

“The focus is on providing adequate facilities at every immersion point while ensuring safety, cleanliness and proper management of nirmalya. We are also urging citizens and Ganesh mandals to follow the designated immersion arrangements,” the official said.

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