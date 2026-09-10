Mumbai University Ranks 74th Globally In PitchBook Entrepreneurship Ranking | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has secured the 74th position globally in PitchBook’s 2026 ranking of the Top 100 Universities for Entrepreneurs, placing it among eight Indian higher education institutions featured in the global list, the university said on Thursday.

Mumbai University ranks globally

According to the university, 339 founders associated with it have established 316 companies that have collectively raised $12.9 billion in capital. The university also claimed that it is the only university from Maharashtra to feature in the global ranking.

The PitchBook ranking assesses universities based on the number of venture-backed companies founded by their alumni. The 2026 analysis considers founders of companies that received venture capital between January 1, 2015 and August 1, 2026.

According to the university's statement, the ranking was compiled after analysing educational and investment data of more than 222,000 venture-backed founders globally.

Eight Indian institutions featured

Apart from Mumbai University, the Indian institutions featured among the top 100 include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, Delhi University and BITS Pilani.

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The university said the performance of its alumni-founded companies reflects the growing emphasis on entrepreneurship, innovation and industry-oriented education within the institution.

Focus on entrepreneurship ecosystem

Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni said the 74th position was a recognition of the entrepreneurial capabilities of the university's students and alumni.

“The 339 founders, 316 companies and $12.9 billion in capital are not merely statistics, but an indication of the global impact created by talent nurtured at the university,” Kulkarni said.

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He added that the university was working to strengthen its entrepreneurship ecosystem by encouraging innovation, helping translate ideas into businesses and enabling students to become job creators.

The ranking comes as universities and higher education institutions increasingly focus on entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems alongside conventional academic and employment outcomes.

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