 GHCL Q2 FY27 Net Profit Climbs 19% To ₹127 Crore; Revenue Up 11% Driven By New Product Launches
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GHCL Q2 FY27 Net Profit Climbs 19% To ₹127 Crore; Revenue Up 11% Driven By New Product Launches

GHCL Limited reported a 19 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the second quarter of financial year 2027, reaching ₹127 crore. Net revenue increased by 11 per cent to ₹821 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
GHCL Q2 FY27 Net Profit Climbs 19% To ₹127 Crore; Revenue Up 11% Driven By New Product Launches
GHCL |

Mumbai: GHCL Limited announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 on Thursday. The chemical company's net profit rose to ₹127 crore for Q2 FY27, up from ₹107 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

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Revenue Performance

Net revenue for the quarter grew by 11 per cent, reaching ₹821 crore, compared to ₹739 crore in Q2 FY26. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBIDTA) increased by 16 per cent to ₹202 crore, from ₹175 crore in the prior year's second quarter.

Half-Yearly Results

For the first half of FY27, GHCL reported a 4 per cent increase in net revenue, totalling ₹1,619 crore, up from ₹1,562 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit for the six-month period grew by 26 per cent to ₹319 crore, compared to ₹252 crore in H1 FY26.

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Operational Highlights

During the quarter, the company started commercial production of Vacuum Salt. Subsequent to the quarter's close, GHCL commenced commercial production of Bromine. R S Jalan, managing director of GHCL, noted that the global soda ash industry continued to face pricing pressure due to oversupply.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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