 Vimta Labs Q2 FY27 Total Income Jumps To ₹114.9 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Hits ₹227.8 Crore As Biologics Services Grow
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Vimta Labs Q2 FY27 Total Income Jumps To ₹114.9 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Hits ₹227.8 Crore As Biologics Services Grow

Vimta Labs Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company reported a 9.9% increase in total income year-on-year for Q2 FY27, reaching ₹114.9 crore. EBITDA also grew by 10.5% during the quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Vimta Labs Q2 FY27 Total Income Jumps To ₹114.9 Crore, Half-Year Revenue Hits ₹227.8 Crore As Biologics Services Grow
Vimta Labs |

Mumbai: Vimta Labs Limited on Thursday reported a total income of ₹114.9 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking a 9.9% increase compared to ₹104.5 crore in the same period last year. The company's EBITDA for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹40.8 crore, a rise of 10.5% from ₹36.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Q2 FY27 Performance

For the quarter ended 30 September 2026, profit after tax (PAT) from continued operations was ₹20.6 crore, up 3.5% from ₹19.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin was 35.5%, and the PAT margin was 17.9% for the quarter. Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY27 was ₹4.6, compared to ₹4.5 in Q2 FY26.

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Half-Year Results

For the first half of FY27, Vimta Labs reported a total income of ₹227.8 crore, an 11.8% increase from ₹203.8 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA for the six months was ₹81.9 crore, growing 13.2% from ₹72.3 crore in the previous half-year period. The EBITDA margin for H1 FY27 was 36.0%.

Half-Year Profitability

Profit after tax for H1 FY27 was ₹41.7 crore, up 7.3% from ₹38.8 crore in H1 FY26. The PAT margin for the half year was 18.3%. Basic EPS for H1 FY27 was ₹9.3, compared to ₹8.7 in H1 FY26.

Management Commentary

Harita Vasireddi, Managing Director, Vimta Labs Limited, stated that Q2 FY27 marked another quarter of steady, profitable growth. Vasireddi noted that pharmaceutical and food research and testing services continued to drive growth, with revenue from biologics CRAD services also beginning to contribute.

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Future Outlook

Vasireddi added that the company is well positioned for the second half of the year, supported by a favourable industry environment and expanded infrastructure. The diversified portfolio of research and testing services is expected to deliver sustained growth for all stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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