Vimta Labs Profit Rises 11.37% To ₹21.04 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 11.85%

Mumbai: Vimta Labs Ltd on Monday announced a standalone net profit of ₹21.04 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks an 11.37% increase compared to the ₹18.89 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's standalone revenue from operations grew by 11.85% to ₹109.07 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, revenue stood at ₹97.56 crore.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹112.89 crore, up from ₹99.31 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter were ₹84.55 crore, compared to ₹74.05 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at ₹4.71. This is an increase from ₹4.25 reported in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.