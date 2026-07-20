Mahindra Logistics Q1 Consolidated Net Profit Jumps To ₹25.39 Crore, Revenue Rises 23%

Mumbai: Mahindra Logistics Ltd on Monday, 20 July 2026, announced a consolidated net profit of ₹25.39 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a significant improvement from a consolidated net loss of ₹10.80 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from Operations
The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose to ₹2,002.88 crore. This represents a 23.29% increase compared to ₹1,624.59 crore reported in the first quarter of the previous financial year.
Profit Before Tax
Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at ₹39.06 crore. In the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company had reported a consolidated PBT of ₹5.82 crore loss.
Total Expenses
Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,973.60 crore. This is up from ₹1,635.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Earnings Per Share
Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the consolidated results improved to ₹2.56 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This compares to a basic loss per share of ₹1.44 in the year-ago period.
Segment Performance
The Supply Chain Management segment reported revenue of ₹1,891.92 crore for the quarter. The Enterprise Mobility Services segment contributed ₹115.45 crore to the revenue.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.