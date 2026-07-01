Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Directs Officials To Resolve Pending Issues Of Mathadi Workers At Mahindra Logistics Chakan Facility |

Maharashtra Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar on Tuesday directed officials to resolve the pending issues of Mathadi workers employed at Mahindra Logistics' Chakan facility through dialogue and coordination with all stakeholders, reiterating the state government's commitment to safeguarding workers' rights.

Review of Wage Revisions, Unpaid Dues and Worker Registration

Chairing a high-level meeting in Mumbai, Fundkar reviewed a range of issues concerning Mathadi workers, including pending wage revisions, recovery of unpaid wages, worker registration and other employment-related grievances. The meeting was convened following complaints raised by workers regarding long-pending demands at the logistics facility.

The Labour Minister instructed officials to conduct an objective verification of the workers' grievances and ensure that appropriate action is taken in accordance with labour laws and established procedures. He also called for discussions with all concerned organisations and representatives to arrive at an amicable and lasting solution.

Fundkar Says Workers' Interests Are Government's Top Priority

"Protecting the interests of workers and ensuring they receive justice is the government's top priority. All necessary action should be taken after examining the relevant documents and following due legal procedure," Fundkar said.

He emphasised that the government is sensitive to the concerns of Mathadi workers and remains committed to addressing their issues in a fair and transparent manner. The minister said efforts should be made to resolve disputes through consensus while ensuring that workers' legitimate rights are protected.

Officials Directed to Expedite Wage and Dues Examination

The meeting also reviewed the status of wage enhancement proposals, recovery of out standing dues, and the registration process of workers under the relevant labour welfare provisions. Officials were directed to expedite the examination of these issues and submit necessary recommendations at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary (Labour) Swapnil Kapadnis, Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation Chairman Narendra Patil, Assistant Labour Commissioner N.A. Walke, senior Labour Department officials, representatives of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Mathadi and Unprotected Workers Board, and representatives of Mahindra Logistics, who participated through video conferencing.

The Labour Department is expected to hold further discussions with all stakeholders to ensure an early resolution of the workers' demands while maintaining industrial harmony.

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