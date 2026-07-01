Maharashtra Govt Assures Assembly On Urban Development Projects, Pending Approvals And Infrastructure Funds

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal | Sourced

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday assured the Legislative Assembly that it would positively consider members' suggestions and demands relating to urban development projects, pending approvals, recruitment under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), and key infrastructure initiatives across the state, particularly in Pune.

Funds Earmarked for Nagarotthan, PMAY and Pilgrimage Development

Replying to the discussion on Supplementary Demands in the Assembly, Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal said the government remains committed to accelerating development works under various urban schemes, including the Nagarotthan Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

She informed the House that the supplementary demands include financial provisions for projects approved under the Pilgrimage Development Master Plan. The government has also earmarked funds towards the state's share under the AMRUT Mission and sought an allocation of nearly ₹3,000 crore for preparations related to the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

Provisions Made for STP Projects and Swachh Maharashtra Grants

Misal said adequate budgetary provisions have also been made for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects in municipal councils and for releasing pending grants to urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions under the Swachh Maharashtra Mission.

The minister further said the supplementary demands provide for assistance to municipal corporations, strengthening administrative infrastructure, construction of hostels for working women, and implementation of the Urban Transport Phase-III project.

In addition, the government has allocated funds for improving basic civic amenities and implementing special development schemes in municipal corporations across the state. Financial provisions have also been made for several infrastructure projects being undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Responding to concerns raised by legislators, Misal assured the House that the government would give positive consideration to demands relating to pending development proposals, urban planning issues and infrastructure projects. She reiterated that the state is committed to ensuring balanced urban growth through timely approvals, improved civic infrastructure and sustained investment in housing, sanitation, public transport and municipal services.

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