Senores Pharmaceuticals Sees Strong Q2 FY27 With 25% Revenue Jump, EBITDA Climbing 38% Amidst Portfolio Expansion

Senores |

Mumbai: Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday, 29 October 2026, reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026. The company's revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 grew by 25% year-on-year to ₹192 crore.

Profitability Growth

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 increased by 38% year-on-year to ₹58 crore. For the half year (H1 FY27), EBITDA grew by 58% year-on-year to ₹111 crore, with a margin expansion of approximately 530 basis points.

Half Year Performance

For H1 FY27, Senores Pharmaceuticals reported a 30% year-on-year increase in revenue, totalling ₹373 crore. Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY27 rose by 31% year-on-year to ₹67 crore.

Segmental Highlights

Regulated Markets revenue grew by 27.9% in Q2 FY27 to ₹136.7 crore and 34.3% in H1 FY27 to ₹264.5 crore. Emerging Markets revenue increased by 21.2% in Q2 FY27 to ₹38.4 crore and 25.3% in H1 FY27 to ₹76.0 crore.

Product Portfolio Expansion

The company nearly doubled its Regulated Markets portfolio, expanding from 34 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) as of September 2025 to 64 ANDAs as of September 2026. Out of these, 23 ANDAs have been commercialised.

Cash Flow and Outlook

Cash from operations stood at ₹38 crore in H1 FY27, compared to ₹31 crore in the previous year. Swapnil Shah, managing director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited, said the company is on track to deliver 30-40% revenue growth and 50-60% PAT growth in FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.