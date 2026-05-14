Senores Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Jumps 104% To ₹36.7 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹632 Crore

Senores Pharmaceuticals reported a 104 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 36.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Senores Pharmaceuticals reported a 104 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 18 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, supported by higher revenue and improved operating scale.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 175.2 crore during the quarter from Rs 114.2 crore a year earlier. Compared with Rs 171 crore in Q3 FY26, Rs 171.3 crore in Q2 and Rs 115.1 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflected sustained growth momentum across the financial year.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company posted total income of Rs 192.9 crore in the March quarter against Rs 126 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax more than doubled to Rs 47.4 crore from Rs 20.7 crore a year ago, while total expenses increased to Rs 135.5 crore from Rs 105.3 crore.

Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 30.3 crore during the quarter, while finance costs rose to Rs 6.5 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses came in at Rs 9.3 crore.

Sequentially, net profit increased 9.2 percent from Rs 33.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 2.5 percent from Rs 171 crore. Earnings per share rose to Rs 7.95 in Q4 from Rs 7.29 in the preceding quarter and Rs 3.81 a year earlier.

The company also recorded other comprehensive income gains during the quarter, taking total comprehensive income to Rs 78.6 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, Senores Pharmaceuticals reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 632.6 crore, up from Rs 398.3 crore in FY25.

Net profit for the year climbed to Rs 121.5 crore from Rs 58.3 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit before tax rose to Rs 159.1 crore from Rs 70.6 crore. Diluted EPS for FY26 stood at Rs 26.39 against Rs 16.12 in FY25.

During FY26, the company completed the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Apnar Pharma Private Limited and continued investments in its subsidiaries, including Havix Group and Senores Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The company also disclosed that IPO proceeds continued to be deployed toward manufacturing expansion, debt repayment, working capital requirements and inorganic growth initiatives.

Senores Pharmaceuticals said its statutory auditors issued an unmodified opinion on the audited consolidated and standalone financial statements for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited financial results filing and is not investment advice.