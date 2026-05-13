Suven Life Sciences Q4 Loss Narrows To ₹45.6 Crore, FY26 Loss Widens Amid Higher R&D Spend

Suven Life Sciences reported a Q4 FY26 consolidated net loss of Rs 45.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Suven Life Sciences reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45.6 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 101.9 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 43.9 crore in the year-ago period, as the biopharmaceutical company continued to invest heavily in research and development activities.

Revenue from operations for the March quarter stood at Rs 1.52 crore against Rs 2.81 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1.47 crore in Q4 FY25.

The Hyderabad-based company’s total income rose sharply to Rs 8.30 crore during the quarter ended March 2026 from Rs 5.58 crore in the December quarter and Rs 2.69 crore a year earlier, aided by higher other income.

However, elevated clinical development expenditure and operating costs continued to weigh on profitability. Consolidated total expenses stood at Rs 53.89 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 107.51 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 46.63 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Research and development expenses remained the largest cost component at Rs 42.33 crore during the quarter, though lower than Rs 94.05 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

Employee benefit expenses came in at Rs 5.83 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rs 1.58 crore. Diluted loss per share for the quarter was Rs 2.02 against Rs 4.55 in the previous quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Suven reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 276.34 crore, widening from Rs 160.75 crore in FY25, even as revenue from operations increased to Rs 7.11 crore from Rs 6.66 crore.

Total expenses for FY26 rose to Rs 297.39 crore from Rs 178.30 crore in the previous financial year, largely driven by clinical development and R&D spending.

During the year, the company continued advancing its CNS-focused drug development pipeline. Suven said SUVN-502 (Masupirdine) achieved a 76% enrolment milestone in its global Phase 3 trial for agitation in Alzheimer’s dementia, while SUVN-G3031 (Samelisant) entered a global Phase 3 clinical study in April 2026.

The company also stated that SUVN-911 Phase 2B study in the US has been completed and data readout is expected soon.

The company additionally allotted over 4.54 crore equity shares during FY26 following conversion of warrants under its preferential issue programme, raising substantial capital for ongoing clinical programmes and R&D initiatives.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.