Black Rose Industries Q4 Profit Jumps 65% To ₹9.4 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹104 Crore

Black Rose Industries reported a 65 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 9.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Black Rose Industries Ltd reported a sharp 65 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 9.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by higher revenues and improved operating performance.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 104 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 75.1 crore in the December quarter and Rs 82.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s quarterly momentum strengthened sequentially, with profit more than doubling over the preceding quarter.

The chemicals company posted total revenue of Rs 104.8 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 75.9 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 83 crore a year ago. Profit before tax increased to Rs 12.3 crore from Rs 5.9 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 7.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses stood at Rs 92.5 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 69.9 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 2.2 crore, while finance costs increased to Rs 43.6 lakh.

Sequential growth was supported by a rise in sales and inventory adjustments. Purchase of stock-in-trade declined quarter-on-quarter to Rs 36.9 crore from Rs 55.5 crore, while changes in inventories contributed positively to profitability.

The company also recorded an additional gratuity-related employee benefit obligation of Rs 33.4 lakh during the quarter following implementation-related adjustments linked to India’s new labour codes.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, Black Rose Industries reported revenue from operations of Rs 323 crore compared with Rs 337.3 crore in FY25.

Net profit for FY26 stood at Rs 22.5 crore against Rs 26.6 crore in the previous year. Earnings per share for the year came in at Rs 4.41 compared with Rs 5.21 in FY25.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased to Rs 2.9 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 42.7 lakh a year earlier, while total equity rose to Rs 169.3 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.