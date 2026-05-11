Privi Speciality Chemicals Q4 Profit Rises 47% To ₹94 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹2,563 Crore

Revenue from operations for the March quarter increased 18.6 percent to Rupees 727.5 crore from Rupees 613.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. |

Mumbai: Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd reported a 47.1 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 94.1 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher aroma chemical sales and improved operating performance. Revenue from operations for the March quarter increased 18.6 percent to Rupees 727.5 crore from Rupees 613.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose from Rupees 604.6 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit increased from Rupees 74.9 crore, reflecting stronger quarter-end demand and margin expansion.

Quarterly Performance Strengthens Sequentially

Total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 732.3 crore compared with Rupees 611.2 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 628.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to Rupees 129.7 crore against Rupees 103.8 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 77.9 crore a year ago. Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 596 crore from Rupees 507.4 crore sequentially and Rupees 550.5 crore in the year-ago period. Cost of materials consumed rose to Rupees 358 crore, while power and fuel expenses stood at Rupees 45.3 crore.

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were Rupees 25.1 crore compared with Rupees 33.2 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 23.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs declined sequentially to Rupees 18.2 crore from Rupees 18.6 crore in Q3. Depreciation and amortisation expenses stood at Rupees 36.5 crore against Rupees 35.5 crore in the preceding quarter. Earnings per share for Q4 FY26 rose to Rupees 24 from Rupees 20 in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 17 in Q4 FY25.

Board Recommends Final Dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 10 per equity share of face value Rupees 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting. The company said the record date for determining dividend entitlement has been fixed as July 31, 2026. The company operates in a single business segment of aroma chemicals under Ind AS 108. The statutory auditors, B S R & Co. LLP, issued an unmodified audit opinion on both standalone and consolidated financial results for FY26.

FY26 Profit Increases

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 22 percent to Rupees 2,563.7 crore from Rupees 2,101.2 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to owners of the holding company rose 75.2 percent to Rupees 327.5 crore compared with Rupees 187 crore in the previous financial year. Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rupees 317.7 crore against Rupees 184.6 crore in FY25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results and regulatory disclosures and is not investment advice.