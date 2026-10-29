Asian Paints Announces ₹5.75 Interim Dividend, Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Rises 7.5% To ₹1,067.6 Crore

Asian Paints | File Photo

Mumbai: Asian Paints Ltd on Thursday reported that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 rose by 7.5 per cent to ₹1,067.6 crore. Consolidated net sales for the period grew by 16.9 per cent to ₹9,953.9 crore, up from ₹8,513.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Interim Dividend Declared

The company's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹5.75 per equity share with a face value of ₹1 each. The record date for the interim dividend is set for Wednesday, 4 November 2026, with payment to shareholders scheduled on or after Friday, 13 November 2026.

Read Also Asian Paints Appoints Leo Puri As Chairman From January 2027

Half-Yearly Consolidated Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net sales increased by 17.4 per cent to ₹20,475.3 crore, compared to ₹17,438.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Consolidated net profit after minority interest for H1 FY27 grew by 24.5 per cent to ₹2,606.9 crore from ₹2,093.4 crore.

Standalone Financials

In standalone results for the quarter, net sales increased by 14.8 per cent to ₹8,423.6 crore from ₹7,335.9 crore. Standalone net profit for the quarter rose by 14.6 per cent to ₹1,095.6 crore from ₹956.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Business Segment Highlights

Decorative Business (India) achieved volume and value growth of 6.4 per cent and 14.5 per cent, respectively. The company commissioned Phase 1 of its Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) plant at Dahej, Gujarat, on 17 September 2026, with an installed capacity of 1,50,000 tons per annum.

Management Commentary

Amit Syngle, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Asian Paints, said the company delivered a resilient performance in Q2, a seasonally softer quarter, sustaining the momentum of the last few quarters. Syngle added that inflationary pressures persisted, leading to further staggered price increases in the coatings business and intensified cost-efficiency initiatives.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.